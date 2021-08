TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–According to the U.S. Northern Command in a Tweet earlier today they stated that Joint Base MDL-McGuire, Dix and Lakehurst at the request of the U.S. State Department will be providing temporary housing, sustainment, and support for specified Afghan special immigrant visa applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans. The base will provide housing, medical, logistics, and transportation support.