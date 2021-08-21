Cancel
Public Health

Studies show COVID-19 dividers may make things worse

By Lauren Barry
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plastic shields that have popped up everywhere from schools to nail salons since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic may actually make it easier to catch the virus, reported the New York Times this week. Some research from scientists who study aerosols (such as the microscopic droplets that can...

