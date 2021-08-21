Cancel
Netizens react to live performances on Mnet's 'Girls Planet 999'

By Yaki-Jones
allkpop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContestants' live performances on Mnet's survival program 'Girls Planet 999' caught netizens' eyes. On August 21st, Mnet has revealed the vertical fan cams for the upcoming mission next week. Shortly after the videos went live, netizens started sharing their thoughts on the performances. Among the videos, two contestants' live performances have initiated the discussion on a popular online community. The songs they covered were IZ*ONE's "Fiesta" and Oh My Girl's "SSFWL", as shown in the videos below.

