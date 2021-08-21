Netizens react to live performances on Mnet's 'Girls Planet 999'

Netizens noticed that Kang Daniel, who is currently active as an MC on Mnet's dance competition program 'Woman Street Fighter', is having a lot of fun on the show. On August 25, a netizen made a post on an online community forum titled, "The person that viewers are most jealous of on Woman Street Fighter". In the post, the netizen posted several video clips of Kang Daniel that had been uploaded by Twitter users. In the first video clip, Kang Daniel is extremely energetic as he jumps up and down in response to the dancer contestants. The contestants comment on how Kang Daniel seemed to have a lot of fun, as he was originally active as a dancer before debuting as a singer. In the second video clip, Kang Daniel can be heard saying, "Ahh can't they [dance] for a little longer?" during a timed dance battle, expressing his wish to enjoy watching the contestants' dance moves for a longer time.