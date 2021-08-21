Providence Residents Advised to Prepare for Hurricane Henri

Heavy rain and high winds on Saturday night and Sunday could cause damage, flooding

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and Providence Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Clara Decerbo are advising Providence residents to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Henri on Sunday.

Although the storm is shifting west as it approaches New England, Henri is expected to bring dangerous storm surge inundation and tropical storm conditions to Rhode Island, including strong, damaging winds of 30 to 60 with gusts to 70 miles per hour and heavy, extended rain that could cause significant flooding.

In coordination with the American Red Cross, the City will be opening a regional shelter beginning on Saturday evening at 8:00pm. The shelter will be located at the Providence Career & Technical Academy, 41 Fricker Street, Providence and will be open to all individuals needing a safe place to shelter from the storm. No pets will be allowed in the shelter and water and snacks will be provided. Masks will be required in the shelter at all times and COVID-19 precautions will be closely followed.

Weather forecasts are ongoing and Henri’s track may change over the next 12 hours, however, the potential impacts from this storm are likely to include downed trees, power outages, coastal flooding and beach erosion.

The City of Providence will provide regular updates to the public through the news media. Updates will also be posted on social media. Follow these accounts for the most current information:

Mayor Elorza’s Facebook: www.facebook.com/MayorJorgeElorza

Mayor Elorza’s Twitter: @Jorge_Elorza

City of Providence’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CityofProvidence

City of Providence’s Twitter: @CityofProv

PEMA Twitter: @PEMA591

The Department of Public Works will be checking storm drains to ensure that they are clear of debris. Residents are asked to please assist the Public Works Department by ensuring leaves and debris are cleared from street drains and catch basins in front of their homes and on corners, as significant rain and local flooding is likely.

Officials will also closely monitor areas prone to flooding and work closely with the Army Corps of Engineers, the federal agency responsible for operating the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier.

Spin will be securing bicycles and removing scooters from streets starting Saturday in preparation for inclement weather.

Mariners and residents are advised to avoid any activity on the water, as offshore rip currents and strong seas are expected.

Residents are advised to take the following precautions to prepare for the storm: