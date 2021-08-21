Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Video: Candy Clipper

By General Aviation News Staff
generalaviationnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKermit Weeks of Fantasy of Flight just posted a video featuring his Grumman Duck, “Candy Clipper.” The short video features several flying scenes, and landings and takeoffs from both the land and water. Kermit also shares some fascinating facts about the bird, including how the pilot must crank a handle 46 times to put the landing gear up.

generalaviationnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grumman Duck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Missouri Statebethanyclipper.com

Cotton candy, fried foods, friends, rides and memories!

In honor of the return of the Northwest Missouri State Fair after last summer’s pandemic break, the Republican-Clipper will be sponsoring a photo contest of the best pictures taken at the 2021 fair. The Clipper will be printing the best photos submitted by fairgoers during the first four days of...
Minot, NDgeneralaviationnews.com

Video: Mustangs in the morning

Frederick Johnsen, the force behind Airailimages on YouTube posted a video of the sites and sounds from Friday, July 30 at AirVenture 2021. “Good stuff here,” he says. “Mustangs in the morning, a variety of aircraft departing, a restored Hughes OH-6 Loach helo overhead, and special formation and acro flying by a Hawker Hurricane and Supermarine Spitfire from the Dakota Territory Air Museum in Minot, North Dakota. Watch a P-40N in acro, see the CAF’s famous Tora! Tora! Tora! Pearl Harbor attack demonstration with pyrotechnics, and cap it all with a graceful Lockheed P-38 Lightning.”
Lifestylegeneralaviationnews.com

5 tips for making better landings

A new video from Charlie Gasmire of the Airplane Academy YouTube channel shares practical and effective tips for acing that landing, every time. Charlie goes into depth about his fifth tip, “Treat landings like a flight maneuver,” in this video:
gentside.co.uk

They found this coffin under a house... What was inside made their blood run cold

While working on a house in San Francisco a few years ago, workers made an astounding discovery. The body of a girl in a perfect state of preservation who had probably died more than a century ago was found in a metal box. She was most likely 2 years old at the time of her death, and this blonde little girl with pink cheeks and brand new clothes seemed to be sleeping a deep sleep in her sarcophagus, as if she would wake up at a moment’s notice.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Mother Tells Her Son to Get Rid of Their Old Cat

A family once adopted an adorable kitten. Soon, the little furry animal became a member of their family. He was playful and cute, but also loved throwing tantrums every now and then. Nonetheless, everyone loved him dearly. As time went by, the kitten grew up to be a naughty cat....
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Drive From Idaho Falls to Jackson, Wyoming in 15 Minutes

I love a scenic drive. Very soothing. Took a drive from Meridian to Idaho City that was really lovely. But it was an hour long and I had to pee for the latter half of the drive. Thankfully technology is a thing, and you can experience a scenic drive in a condensed amount of time without using gas, which in this economy is annoying to shell out money for. YoutTuber, dukatista657 took a ride from Idaho Falls, ID to Jackson, WY and cut together this 15 minute video.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Popular Science

The Barracuda puts a wild spin on aircraft design

Pilots don’t always land on runways. Whether shot down, or ejecting due to mechanical failure, a pilot can have multiple different types of bad days. Because of this, the Air Force has teams on helicopters ready to fly out, find the downed pilot, and make sure their bad day isn’t their last day. Presently this is done by helicopters, but the Air Force is exploring newer, faster, longer range vehicles that can do the same job.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Colorful Candy Branded Sneakers

Sportswear giant Reebok has teamed up with Jelly Belly to release the bright and jolly 'Reebok X Jelly Belly' collection. The new collaboration sees these brands come together to offer two reworked versions of classic Reebok sneakers: the 'Instapump Fury' and the 'Club C Legacy.'. The Jelly Belly-themed 'Instapump Fury'...
Indiana StatePosted by
KISS 106

Never, Ever Veer For Deer, Indiana State Police Share Why

My deer hunting dad taught me that deer are most active, moving and searching for food at dusk and at dawn. Both of these times are when I'm driving on the road the most. On my way to work, this morning, I had three different run-ins with a deer. Listen to me tell how my drive to work played out.
Petssouthgatv.com

Pet of the Day – Baby

DOUGLAS, GA – Looking for a calm, cuddly companion? Here she is! This is Baby, a 9 year old Shih Tzu mix. Baby was surrendered to animal control; her human fell on hard times and could no longer care for her. Though Baby is an older dog, she is still...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sourish Fruit Wedge Candies

The Original Sour Jacks Sour Wedges come as the brand's latest offering that will provide consumers with a tart way to enjoy a sweet treat without the need to pick a favorite flavor. The candies come with five flavors in the mix including orange, cherry, strawberry lime and lemonade, which are all formulated with tartly flavored fruit experiences in mind. The product will join the brand's existing lineup of flavors including Green Apple, Wildberry and Watermelon, which have all been revamping by the brand.
Shelbyville, TNgeneralaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Finally my Nena is taking me flying for lunch!

Nena Gorrell submitted this photo and note: “My granddaughter Savvy Kate has been begging me to take her flying for months but because of COVID I couldn’t! So I surprised her with a flight to eat lunch once restaurants were back open. We flew my Cessna 182 from Decatur, Alabama, to Shelbyville, Tennessee, to eat at the Bell Buckle Cafe. She is on top of the world with excitement!”
Lansing, MIlansingcitypulse.com

Eye Candy of the Week: 222 W. Genesee St.,

In honor of the Historical Society of Greater Lansing resuming its walking tours in downtown Lansing today (Aug. 18), this month’s Eye Candy is a throwback to one of their earlier featured houses: 222 W. Genesee St., between Capitol and Seymour avenues. The 3,120-square-foot house, which is on the market for $325,000, was built in 1899. According to architectural historian Valerie Marvin who leads the HSGL tours, the house is a Queen Anne style with some other styles mixed in. She noted the Ionic columns and ironwork near the steps when this house was featured on the tour in 2015. Queen Anne houses are typified by asymmetrical roof lines, turrets like the one seen on the east side of this house, and first floor porches. Besides being an example of a beautiful Victorian-era home that has been well maintained, this house has an interesting local history. It was at one time the home of Michigan Supreme Court Justice Claudius Grant. Grant raised a regiment to fight in the Civil War, practiced law with former Gov. Alpheus Felch (whose daughter he married), and lost his own daughter in 1899, the same year that this house was built. Helen Therese Grant, who died in childbirth, was the first wife of Edward Sparrow, who later donated the money and land on Michigan Avenue to build the hospital that still bears his name.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

8 Cool Used Bikes You Can Buy Online in Idaho For About the Price of a Tank of Gas

We have been watching the price of gas climb over the last few months. It's turning into a sad game at the gas pump with my Yukon to see how close we are going to get to $100 on a fill up. I had a wild moment last week when the weather wasn't too hot and the smoke wasn't asphyxiating, so I walked home from work one day. It was nice. I do only live about a two minute drive from work, but it made me think that I should do that more often or ride a bike before the weather turns to rain and snow. I'm still driving my car, but the thought was there for a moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy