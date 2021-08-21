In Breckenridge - funny experience

Just dropped my daughter off at a camp where she will work with children with special needs. She graduated from Clemson and this is her dream. In Breck I was waiting to get seated for lunch. I looked down the sidewalk and a saw a couple proudly wearing their Gamecock gear. They were both smiling. I smiled and said hello. They saw my hat and stopped smiling and gave me a somewhat muffled response. What a great way to start my stay! Go Tigers!!