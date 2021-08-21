Cancel
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County closes two more schools due to high COVID-19 case numbers

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
REX, Ga. — Two more Clayton County schools will pivot to virtual learning beginning Monday after school officials said the number of COVID-19 cases in the area continues to rise.

Clayton County Public Schools said the measure was done as a precaution to protect staff and students at both Smith Elementary School and Rex Middle School in the city of Rex.

The plan is for virtual learning from Monday, through Sept. 3, leading into the Labor Day holiday weekend. CCPS is hoping for students to return to campus on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

They said breakfast and lunch meals will still be available for students but that parents should contact their child’s respective school for specifics on pickup times.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on several schools in Clayton County that have moved to virtual classes due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Administrators and the county’s Health District have been working to make information about vaccines and the vaccines available to students, parents and teachers throughout the county.

The school district is reminding parents they’ll continue to make decisions on in person or virtual learning based on data provided by health officials in each of their communities.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

