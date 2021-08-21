Editorial: Growing signs of resistance signal Afghans' unwillingness to give up freedoms

Taliban guerrillas have proven themselves adept at terrorizing Afghans into submission, but this largely uneducated and inexperienced armed gang faces big challenges as it tries to govern a nation of 40 million that appears unwilling to give up newfound freedoms. The elected leadership has fled. Civil servants, bankers and hospital workers are refusing to return and help the Taliban solidify control. The test of Taliban governability will come when the electrical plants shut down and tap water stops flowing for lack of expertise.