Saint Louis, MO

Editorial: Growing signs of resistance signal Afghans' unwillingness to give up freedoms

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaliban guerrillas have proven themselves adept at terrorizing Afghans into submission, but this largely uneducated and inexperienced armed gang faces big challenges as it tries to govern a nation of 40 million that appears unwilling to give up newfound freedoms. The elected leadership has fled. Civil servants, bankers and hospital workers are refusing to return and help the Taliban solidify control. The test of Taliban governability will come when the electrical plants shut down and tap water stops flowing for lack of expertise.

Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
