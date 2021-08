Whenever I want to do something, I look for the best in the field and seek out the price to pay to reach their level. For instance, when I wanted to improve my dribbling skills in Football, I went to the GOAT (Greatest of all Time), Lionel Messi. My study didn’t only consist of drooling over his God-like abilities with a Football, but also a deep dive into understanding: 1) his thought process so I understand when he chooses his moments to dribble or pass and 2) how he got that good at dribbling the first place. This skill has stuck with me and has made it easier for me to clone people when I want to learn various skills.