STORM WATCH: Rounds of rain continue, bringing threat of flooding to parts of NYC

News 12's STORM TEAM is monitoring Henri and its impacts to the Bronx and Brooklyn. Be prepared, stay safe and stay with News 12 as we get you through the storm.

Henri has been downgraded to a tropical storm as parts of New York feel the effects with heavy rains and flooding.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Henri

A flash flood warning has been issued for the Bronx through 8:45 p.m. amid heavy rains.

The storm's track has taken a more easterly route, which may result in fewer rain totals and less intense wind gusts for the boroughs. However, News 12 meteorologists say heavy rainfall can still bring considerable flash, urban and small stream flooding along with the potential for widespread minor and isolated moderate river flooding.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are also expected.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and winds lose intensity, with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. Lows from the upper-60s to the mid-70s.

STORM GUIDES:

Power center: Electric outage resources

How ready are you for severe weather? These 10 tips will help you prepare

Are your pets prepared for severe weather? These 8 tips will help keep them safe

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of evening showers and storms, lows from the low to mid-70s, winds west from 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs from the mid-80s to the low 90s, winds west to southwest from 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A warm night under a mostly clear sky, lows from the low to mid-70s, winds southwest to northwest from 5 to 10 mph.