The Blue Jackets were able to bring Yegor Chinakhov to North America, but they've swung and missed with another Russian prospect. Per a report from sport.ru, the Blue Jackets attempted to buy out Dmitri Voronkov's contract with Ak Bars in an effort to get him to Cleveland (or Columbus) so that he could start his career within the organization. However, Ak Bars declined the offer, saying that they needed Voronkov.