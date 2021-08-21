Exercise Regimen Requires Discipline

UNITED STATES—If there is one thing I have learned about exercising is that it requires discipline and a plan. For those out there who work full-time jobs, or more than one part-time job, getting that exercise in on a daily basis can indeed be a chore. How so? There are days where you are just mentally and physically exhausted. Your mind tells you that you need to exercise, but your body is saying otherwise. So what do you do in such instances?