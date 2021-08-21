Cancel
Tyler PD Puts Wanted Criminal Couples On Blast On Facebook

By Melz On The MIC
 8 days ago
Every Friday, I'm always checking the Tyler Police Department's Facebook page for their #FindEmFriday series of posts where they share information and photos of the wanted criminals from all across the city. This week we have several folks who are wanted for various crimes, mostly shoplifting or using someone's debit...

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Religion
107-3 KISS-FM

Please Tell Me You Do Not Believe in this Ridiculous Miracle Hoax

A couple of weekends ago, this commercial popped up with some dude named Peter Popoff hocking some kind of "miracle spring water." In his commercial, there were people claiming to have received the water and then a thirty something thousand check just appeared in their mailbox one day. Another claim said they were healed almost immediately. Come on! Who in their right mind would actually believe this malarkey?
Texas State
107-3 KISS-FM

The Top 12 Texas Cold Cases Dating Back To 1968

There are families still looking for answers and closure in these twelve Texas cold cases. Unfortunately, not all crimes and homicides are solved. However, that doesn't mean law enforcement and investigators haven't forgotten about them, they're just waiting on that one important tip to come in that could potentially solve it. There are numerous cases throughout Texas that are unsolved but all it takes is someone remembering a small detail about the case that could make the difference for a family.
Texas State
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas Man Strips Down to Underwear at School Board Meeting

Maybe it was the heat of the moment that got to this guy. A parent at a Dripping Springs school board meeting stripped down to his undies while discussing masks. According to a report from the Dripping Springs Century News, James Akers is a 15 year resident and a parent of a high schooler in the Dripping Springs Independent School District. Akers was attending a school board meeting on Monday that was originally intended to review the agenda for next week's meeting, but would eventually turn into a discussion on the district's current mask-optional stance.
Tyler, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

The Latest Type of Identity Theft is New-Level Scary

Last summer Tyler police were warning of identity theft involving unemployment benefits. Now the criminals have upped their game and there's a new type of identity theft coming and it's much more shifty. This is what you need to watch for. After I lost $750 in the puppy scam earlier...
Texas State
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas Woman May Have Died After Doing Milk Crate Challenge [VIDEO]

Tik Tok announced earlier today they were banning milk crate challenge videos on their site. I was wondering why and I think this is the reason. I'm not gonna lie, over the past few days I have been watching a lot of these milk crate videos. I've been enjoying the ones where people actually accomplish it. Like the guy that rolled a blunt while walking up or the girl that did it in heels. That is the minority of videos, people have been busting their ass once they try to walk down this thing.
Longview, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Do Vaccine Requirements for Employees Change the Way You Shop?

Before we even approach this topic I want it to be very clear that I am not here to change your mind on the vaccine or tell you what is right for you. But I am curious if a business here in East Texas requires their employees to get the vaccine, does that change the way you feel about them. If you know of a local business and they require their employees to get the vaccine will you support them more, will your feelings stay the same, or will you no longer support their business?
Celebrities
107-3 KISS-FM

Webbie Carried Out of Building Following Medical Scare at Show – Report

Fans witnessed Webbie experience a medical scare during a recent show, but thankfully, he's recovering. Webbie performed at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Va. last Friday (Aug. 20) when the incident occurred. His show went off without a hitch, but at some point during his time at the venue, the rapper appeared to fall ill and was rushed out of the building. Footage obtained by TMZ on Sunday (Aug. 22) shows the Louisiana rhymer walking gingerly toward an exit with his security in tow. Before he reaches the exit, he stops by a trash can, where his is surrounded by his team. Bystanders can be heard assuming the rapper is vomiting. Several seconds later, he appears to fall on the ground and his legs are seen sprawled on the floor. He is scooped up and carried out of the building by his security.
Texas State
107-3 KISS-FM

Drunk Man Wins Millions in Lawsuit From Texas Restaurant

A man in Texas was able to file a civil lawsuit when he claims a restaurant and bar over-served him booze causing an argument and an injury. The incident took place in 2019 when Daniel Rawls of Midland Texas went to La Fogata restaurant and claims the restaurant and bar were responsible for his intoxication and behavior.
Texas State
107-3 KISS-FM

Ten Names For Your Dog That Are So Texas

Finding the perfect name for your new pup can be a challenge because you want something cool that will match the dog's greatness, and at the same time, the name needs good consonants for emphasis when the dog gets in trouble. How about Tex? And give your favorite state some love at the same time.

