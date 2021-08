Syesha Mercado was just reunited with her daughter — but her custody battle isn’t over. Earlier this month, the American Idol alum to Child Protective Services. The CPS intervention stemmed from accusations that Mercado and her partner Tyron Deener were neglecting their now 13-month-old son Amen’Ra, who was taken by CPS in February. The welfare check by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department in Florida — a video of which was — led to the removal of Ast after they learned that Amen’Ra was previously removed from their home.