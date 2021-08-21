Cancel
Public Health

LIGHT THE TORCH Cancels Tour Due To COVID-19 Concerns

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIGHT THE TORCH (formerly DEVIL YOU KNOW), the band fronted by former KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Howard Jones, has scrapped its previously announced tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. LIGHT THE TORCH shared the news of the cancelation in an announcement on social media earlier today (Saturday, August 21). The...

