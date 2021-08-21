LIGHT THE TORCH Cancels Tour Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Joe Bonamassa has announced the upcoming release of his brand-new studio album, "Time Clocks", due out on October 29. "Time Clocks" is a testament to his credentials and a toast to his longtime fans. His new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. It's Joe Bonamassa at his finest, ready to rock. "What started out with the intentions of being a trio record turned into probably my most adventurous and involved record to date," explains Bonamassa. His longtime producer Kevin Shirley adds, "I think Joe Bonamassa has made an album that is truly transitional. From a blues musician to a superstar artist, [and] I'm so thrilled to be along for the ride." Joe and Kevin brought on the legendary Bob Clearmountain to mix the epic tracks, and Bob declares that "This is one of the best albums I've mixed in years. Joe is not only one of the finest blues and rock guitarists of our time, he's also a brilliant songwriter, [which is] impressively apparent on this record."
