LIGHT THE TORCH Cancels Tour Due To COVID-19 Concerns

In a new interview with Rock Show Critique, former GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell spoke about how most hard rock and heavy metal artists get the bulk of their revenue from live performances instead of album sales. "Everything is backwards," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "There is no money in record sales, at least not for artists of our ilk. Touring has become the way you earn a living. It's a whole different animal. A lot of bands, unfortunately, can't tour. They don't have a following, or they have such a small following [that] they can't really make any money at it. Or make a little bit of money and just squeak by, having day jobs and whatnot. So I consider myself very blessed that I'm still able to do what I do at my age."