The CW has released a new batch of photos for "Chapter Ninety-One: Return of the Pussycats", the fifteenth episode of Riverdale's fifth season. As the title suggests, the episode is expected to feature the long-awaited comeback of Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Valerie Brown (Hayley Law), and Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield), who will be appearing back into the fold of Riverdale for the first time in several seasons. As the photos prove, that return will bring about some great fanfare, with multiple musical numbers — and the return of Alexandra Cabot (Camille Hyde), who was most recently seen with Josie on The CW's Katy Keene spinoff series.