Taliban political leader Abdulghani Baradar arrives in Kabul to negotiate the new government
The Taliban announced this Saturday the arrival in Kabul of the cleric Abdulghani Baradar, co-founder of the movement and leader of its political wing. Baradar is meeting with other Afghan leaders to negotiate a new government that Islamic fundamentalists have promised will be “inclusive.” A week after the militia took over the capital of Afghanistan, the power vacuum begins to take its toll on penniless banks, paralyzed commerce and the economy in free fall. Beyond the panic unleashed by their possible reprisals, many Afghans find it difficult to cope with the basic needs of the day to day.marketresearchtelecast.com
