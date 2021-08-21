Von der Leyen considers the reception of Afghans in Spain “an example of the European soul”

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has stressed this Saturday from the Torrejón de Ardoz air base (Madrid) that there are no political talks with the Taliban, after the militiamen seized power in Afghanistan a week ago . “There are no political talks with the Taliban, there is no recognition, only operational contacts,” he has settled. Von der Leyen visited the Torrejón facilities this Saturday together with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel; the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell; and the head of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. The President of the Executive has vindicated the role of Spain in the NATO mission in Afghanistan: “These last 20 years have not been in vain,” he stressed. The Torrejón base, which has become a gateway for Afghan refugees before their distribution to EU countries, will host two planes this afternoon as part of the evacuation operation. The first, from Dubai, where it has made a stopover after leaving Kabul, will arrive around six in the afternoon with 110 people on board linked to the European institutions. The second is expected at nine at night, with personnel related to Spain, Sánchez explained. Meanwhile, the co-founder and number two of the Taliban, Mullah (religious leader) Abdul Ghani Baradar, has traveled to Kabul to negotiate the formation of a new government.