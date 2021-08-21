Cancel
Immigration

Von der Leyen considers the reception of Afghans in Spain “an example of the European soul”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the Council, Charles Michel, thanked the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, this Saturday for the temporary reception of Afghan refugees in a camp at the Torrejón de Ardoz military base , about 30 kilometers from the capital, for its subsequent relocation to other European countries. “In times of need, Spain has shown humanity and has shown a great sense of solidarity. It is the best example of the European soul ”, said Von der Leyen after visiting the facilities.

Pedro Sánchez
Charles Michel
#Afghans#The European Commission#Spanish#The European Council#The European Union#Taliban#Eu#Baltic#The Armed Forces#Italian#The Commission
Afghanistan
Denmark
Europe
Euro
Spain
Politics
Immigration
U.S. Politics
Dubai
Facebook
Germany
Madrid, Spain
