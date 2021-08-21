Elisa Carrió, on the complaint for her birthday celebration in a pandemic: “They were all swabbed and it was outdoors, they are scoundrels”
The opposition leader Elisa Carrió He came out to respond to the complaint made by Kirchnerism for his birthday celebration during the pandemic, last December, in a search for the ruling party to turn the page after the scandal that generated the leak of the images of the quarantined party that took place in the Quinta de Olivos for Fabiola Yañez’s birthday.marketresearchtelecast.com
