Elisa Carrió, on the complaint for her birthday celebration in a pandemic: “They were all swabbed and it was outdoors, they are scoundrels”

EAST MILLINOCKET — “This will be a wonderful opportunity for people to pray and receive the blessings of Mother Mary.”. The welcoming words of Fr. Dominic Savio, HGN, the new administrator of Christ the Divine Mercy Parish (St. Martin of Tours Church, Millinocket; St. Peter Church, East Millinocket) and St. Benedict Parish in Benedicta, are extended to anyone who would like to join the parish community in celebrating the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary with an outdoor, nine-day novena that will culminate with a “birthday party,” including cake, on Sept. 8.