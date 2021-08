If you read my review, you know I was ultimately pretty mixed about New Pokémon Snap. It wasn't a bad game - far from it - but a combination of some baffling omissions from the N64 original alongside some truly terrible pacing made it a slog to get through. I still wanted to love the game, but everything just added up in a way that I couldn't help but walk away from the game feeling a little disappointed. Most of that stemmed from the padding - Research Levels made progression annoying, which meant that levels were never at their most interesting state until you'd already played them half a dozen times or more.