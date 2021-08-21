Fresno Bully Rescue: Electra

Shortly after last month’s column, I had my foot surgery. I tried to empty out my kittens rooms beforehand, but alas, that didn’t happen. So I had to hobble around starting the day after surgery, and it wasn’t easy. I am not going to sugar coat it. It was really hard caring for thirteen kittens, and the new mom and her three babies while literally hopping around on one foot. I used crutches for the first week, but it was cumbersome. I would prepare the food bowls for each room and then carry them in on a large tray. The kittens would be transferred into a “feeding” cage while I cleaned their primary quarters. By the time the kittens finished eating, their cage was clean and bowls were filled with kitten chow and fresh water. Then I would transfer them back and onto the next group.