Hillside Cemetery fall clean-up deadline is Oct. 1
MARSHFIELD – The city of Marshfield has marked Oct. 1 for the removal of items in Hillside Cemetery for fall cleanup. “All decorations, containers, shepherd hooks, solar lights and other adornments placed at Hillside Cemetery must be removed by October 1st for our annual fall clean-up. Items affixed to headstones may stay, (i.e. grave saddles, monument-mounted vases), but any loose trinkets or items stuck into the ground around the headstone must be removed,” a city release stated.hubcitytimes.com
