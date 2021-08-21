Cancel
Ryan Reynolds reveals his top pick for next ‘Jeopardy!’ host after Mike Richards' exit

By Savannah Neal
 8 days ago
Ryan Reynolds is weighing in on who he thinks should be the next host of “Jeopardy!”. The “Deadpool” star, 44, showed support for a possible contender for the newly-vacant job after Mike Richards, the longtime executive producer of the popular game show, stepped down from the hosting gig. Listen to...

ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
