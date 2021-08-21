Henri becomes a hurricane as it moves toward the Northeast
(AP) — Preparations for a storm grew more urgent Saturday as the newly upgraded Hurricane Henri closed in on the Northeast. Landfall is expected Sunday. Forecasters predict a dangerous storm surge could occur as early as late Saturday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. The storm surge and tide could cause high water in coastal New England as Henri moves inland, while heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.ksltv.com
