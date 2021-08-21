Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Henri becomes a hurricane as it moves toward the Northeast

By PHILIP MARCELO, PAT EATON-ROBB, Associated Press
KSLTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Preparations for a storm grew more urgent Saturday as the newly upgraded Hurricane Henri closed in on the Northeast. Landfall is expected Sunday. Forecasters predict a dangerous storm surge could occur as early as late Saturday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. The storm surge and tide could cause high water in coastal New England as Henri moves inland, while heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.

ksltv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Sandy#Atlantic Hurricane#Extreme Weather#Ap#Landfall#Nhc Atlantic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWAPT

Lightning inside Hurricane Ida looks like fireworks

NEW ORLEANS — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared satellite imagery from insideHurricane Ida. The lightning strikes, seen as pops of blue on the video, appear like fireworks inside the storm. Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana as a dangerous Category 4 storm Sunday.
Florida Stateclick orlando

Central Florida power crews to help restoration efforts after Hurricane Ida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As all eyes are on Hurricane Ida, utility crews from Florida are preparing to head out and help with power restoration efforts after the storm. Amy Zubaly, the executive director of the Florida Municipal Electric Association, said several public utilities are sending crews to Louisiana, including from Central Florida.
Environmentabccolumbia.com

Hurricane Ida set to make landfall

ABC News–Hurricane Ida is churning towards the Gulf Coast. The eye of Hurricane Ida set to hit Louisiana coast https://abcn.ws/3mIsaSb. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane #Ida moves inland late Sunday and Sunday night, damaging winds, especially in gusts, will spread well inland across southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy