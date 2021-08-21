Cowboys vs. Texans: Preseason Dress Rehearsal Preview
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys’ third preseason game will kick off Saturday night at AT&T Stadium and serve as a dress rehearsal for the club. While household names Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarcus Lawrence will not play in the exhibition clash, many of the Cowboys’ starters will suit up against the Houston Texans. As competition battles commence and players vie for a roster spot, here are notable keys to observe as Dallas welcomes their first opponent to their home turf in North Texas.www.d210.tv
