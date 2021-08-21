Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys vs. Texans: Preseason Dress Rehearsal Preview

By Brianna Dix
d210.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys’ third preseason game will kick off Saturday night at AT&T Stadium and serve as a dress rehearsal for the club. While household names Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarcus Lawrence will not play in the exhibition clash, many of the Cowboys’ starters will suit up against the Houston Texans. As competition battles commence and players vie for a roster spot, here are notable keys to observe as Dallas welcomes their first opponent to their home turf in North Texas.

www.d210.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Star#Pup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLaudacy.com

Cowboys find a quarterback (and lose one): Fish Report

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - 105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher discusses the latest with the battle for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job. Garrett Gilbert was so-so on Saturday vs the Texans, while Cooper Rush took a step forward. Listen to the latest from Fish in the video above.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLESPN

MRI shows Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's shoulder is healing well

FRISCO, Texas -- The second MRI on Dak Prescott's right latissimus strain showed what the Dallas Cowboys expected: Their quarterback is healing well. Well enough to practice when the Cowboys get back on the field at Ford Center at The Star on Monday night for the first time this summer, or potentially see some preseason action Aug. 21 against the Houston Texans? Remains to be seen.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cowboys veterans who could be cut this preseason

As we enter Week 2 of the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys have some decisions to make when trimming their roster, and some notable veterans could become casualties. The Dallas Cowboys will have their third preseason game of the 2021 NFL preseason Saturday when they host the Houston Texans. Through two games thus far, they have looked lackluster on both sides of the ball. The offense didn’t score a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they just look rough on defense as well.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can the Dallas Cowboys Lock up their backup QB?

The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback job has hit an interesting snag and the latest news could complicate things further. The Denver Broncos have named Tedd Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. My initial reaction was that the team should have drafted quarterback Justin Fileds instead which would have netted the Dallas Cowboys cornerback Partick Surtain II.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s heartbreaking letter to brother moments after suicide

Dak Prescott has been through a lot trying to get back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys. But his biggest burden to bear remains off of it. Dak’s brother, Jace, had tragically passed away last year by his own hands. The Cowboys star woke up in his room on April 23, 2020 suddenly surrounded by friends and family who would eventually break the news. Amid all the football drama he had been going through at the time, nothing suddenly mattered.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots rumors: A Stephon Gilmore trade proposal to the Dallas Cowboys

Does the New England Patriots trade for rookie cornerback Shaun Wade mean anything when it comes to the status of 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore?. That was the instant reaction, but a fifth-round pick, not matter how high his ceiling is or how promising his talent, cannot and will not replace what Gilmore gives to Bill Belichick’s defense. Unless, of course, the Patriots coach feels J.C. Jackson is ready to be the next man up, which is quite possible.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 players the Cowboys should sign if they’re cut this week

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in their fourth and final preseason game of 2021. In an exhibition typically reserved for players on the fringe of making the roster, and with the deadline to trim rosters down to 53 this Tuesday, there will be an influx of available players hitting the waiver wire and free agency in the coming days.
NFLUSA Today

News: Cowboys name starting QB for Sunday, COVID scare grows, defense works out 4 new players

The COVID-19 scare that scratched Dan Quinn and Carlos Watkins from Saturday night’s preseason contest grew into a much bigger concern on Monday. Three more players have been added to the team’s COVID/Reserve list, including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The designation does not mean that any of the five Cowboys actually have COVID, but have at least had some level of exposure to someone who has tested positive.
NFLchatsports.com

Jaylon Smith & Ezekiel Elliott Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Players Facing A Make-Or-Break Season In 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are under a ton of pressure this season as head coach Mike McCarthy enters his second season after a poor first year. But there are also several key players who are facing potential make or break seasons in 2021. If starters like Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Ezekiel Elliott bounce-back after poor seasons, their time in Dallas could be up. There are also several young players facing a put up or shut up season in Dallas. Tom Downey of the Cowboys Report combs through all the players who may be facing a make it or break it season in 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Make Decision On Ezekiel Elliott’s Contract

The Dallas Cowboys have strong odds to win the NFC East this year and potentially make a deep playoff run. But they don’t have a perfect roster right now, and they’ve made an interesting contract decision with star running back Ezekiel Elliott to give themselves a boost. According to ESPN’s...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Re-Do Zeke Contract for Cap Room

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have added to their salary cap “slush fund” by flipping the switch on a re-working of the contract of Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott. The move - likely an option already built into Elliott’s contract as opposed to any sort of negotiation or sacrifice - opens up almost $7 million of cap room.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 trade targets for Cowboys after Ezekiel Elliott restructure creates cap space

The Cowboys restructured the contract of running back Ezekiel Elliott on Friday morning, moving part of his hefty salary to the front. In a nutshell, it doesn’t make much difference to Elliott’s financial status as his salary was already guaranteed for the year and he clearly wasn’t in danger of being released either this year or in 2022. That season was also guaranteed.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders makes prediction on Cowboys season

Deion Sanders joined ESPN’s First Take on Thursday and discussed his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Though he expects them to have a good regular season, he doesn’t think they’ll go too far in the playoffs. “I love [Dak Prescott.] He is a guy that I adore. I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy