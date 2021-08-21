Shopping for Tranquility

Amongst the 1000 things I do each week for my woodworking business, this week I finished up a shop organization project. It’s a set of upper and lower cabinets against the wall near my workbench. It will house a bunch of tools, clamps, a quasi office, and stuff that was otherwise lying on carts or shoved into some temporary storage solution that wasn’t easy to access. There is nothing more frustrating than having to move 10 things to get the one you need, then move nine more things back to put something away. I shudder to think how much time I have wasted working in a shop that lacked proper organization. I reached a breaking point a couple weeks ago and decided put some time into organizing my workspace. Now with the project completed, I wonder how I lived without it.
