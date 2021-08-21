Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Letter: More time would not have produced better end in Afghanistan

By to the editor
Times Union
 7 days ago

We need some straight talk about Afghanistan. That country has been invaded unsuccessfully by foreign armies since as far back as Alexander the Great. More recently, the British tried to "conquer" Afghanistan in the 1840s and failed and again in the 1870s. The Soviet Union tried again in 1979, with disastrous results for both countries. The administration of former President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney, apparently ignorant of any history whatsoever, tried again in 2001. We've been trying to get that latest folly over for 20-plus years. Former President Donald Trump made it worse with his foolhardy deal with the Taliban last year. That deal included the release of 5000 Taliban fighters. And surprise, surprise: the Taliban have just torn up that deal as well.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli PM presented Biden with "death by a thousand cuts" Iran strategy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented President Biden in their meeting today with what Israeli officials described as “a death by a thousand cuts” strategy against Iran. Why it matters: Besides striking up a personal relationship, Bennett's primary goal in his first meeting with Biden was to express his sense...
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Former Obama officials hammering Biden on Afghanistan highlighted in scorching RNC ad

The Republican National Committee (RNC) highlighted Obama-era officials hammering President Biden's handling the botched Afghanistan troop withdrawal. The new RNC ad compiles clips of officials from former President Obama’s administration weighing in on the Afghanistan crisis caused by Biden’s hasty troop withdrawal. "Joe Biden is to blame for the botched...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden meets with Israeli prime minister after deadly Kabul bombing

President Biden sat down with the newly installed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Friday, roughly 24 hours after the deadly suicide bombing in Kabul. The president and the prime minister's meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed in the wake of the attack. In a brief media availability kicking off...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's Afghanistan 'catastrophe'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is a "Fox News Alert" another blow to Joe Biden moments ago by a 6/3 vote at the Supreme Court. They struck down the administration's latest eviction ban that eviction moratorium we have more on that later with Mark Meadows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy