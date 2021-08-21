Search called off for man who jumped off Daufuskie Island dock, went missing
Aug. 21—Authorities confirmed they have called off search efforts for a man who jumped off a Daufuskie Island dock a week ago and never surfaced. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and S.C. Department of Natural Resources discontinued sending dedicated boats to search for Craig Lamonte Jones, 51, of Daufuskie Island. The agencies join the Coast Guard, which called off its search on Sunday.www.tribuneledgernews.com
