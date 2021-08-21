Re: Fusion 12 / MacOS Monterey PB

In my last post it was suggested I upgrade the Mac from an MBA to an MBP. Its great and my VM is running smoothly. So being ambitious I installed the PB. While attempting to boot the VM, it goes black and then goes into a recovery mode. This loop fails and WIN 10 tells me to shutdown. Any suggestions? I could just downgrade back to Big Sur. I did attempt to "copy" the VM file from my prior Mac to the new Mac and the issue remains the same. Also, I know the VM is not corrupted because it books on the older MBA just fine. Any help is greatly appreciated. -Chris.