RNR Real Estate Briefs – HOU, AUS, DAL, SAT – and more

One of the benefits of a five-decade tenure in an industry is hindsight. Yes, it’s always crystal clear!. Unfortunately, looking into the future is a bit murkier. Every January, we are festooned with economic forecasts from scholars. Doubt what I say? Simply tune in for the Chapman, Cal State Fullerton, UCLA, Charles Schwab reviews and others. All will give their opinion on what the blossoming year will have in store for our economy. Predicted will be growth in commerce, changes in consumer confidence, outlook for interest rates, stock market trends, inflationary pressures and the impact of all of the above on real estate pricing.