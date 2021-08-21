Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

RNR Real Estate Briefs – HOU, AUS, DAL, SAT – and more

By Realty News Report
realtynewsreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRNR Real Estate Briefs from Realty News Report HOUSTON– Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development, and investment company, has executed a 16,135 SF lease with Shaw Systems Associates, LLC, at Westchase Oaks, 10111 Richmond Ave., Houston, on behalf of client Westchase Corporate Center Holdings, LLC, an entity controlled by AEW Capital Management. This lease marks the largest relocation into the Westchase submarket this year. Matthew Asvestas and Adam Ross of Stream represented the landlord and Scott Covington of S.E. Covington & Co. Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant.

realtynewsreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rnr#Dal#Realty News Report#Stream Realty Partners#Shaw Systems Associates#Llc#Aew Capital Management#S E Covington Co#Pearland#Pet Supplies#Partners Capital#Belvoir Real Estate Group#Sf Of Medical Office#Fm 762#Newquest Properties#Colliers#Power Temp Systems Inc#Nai Partners#Ellisor Investments#River City Land Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Commercial real estate highlights:

Roman Health Pharmacy leased 15,258 square feet at 8801 Park Central Drive in Henrico. Riverstone Inc. leased 2,640 square feet at 4480 Cox Road in Henrico. Holland & Knight leased 5,830 square feet at 200 S. 10th St. in Richmond. Genworth North America Corp. subleased 88,000 square feet at 6603...
realtynewsreport.com

Regent Square Opening 600 Apartment Units Near Allen Parkway

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Regent Square, a new urban infill project in Houston’s Allen Parkway Corridor, has started leasing The Sterling, a 590-unit multifamily anchor. Regent Square, developed by GID Development Group, will reshape a total of 24 acres along prime stretches of Allen Parkway and W. Dallas...
Real Estatebizjournals

Residential Real Estate News

Missouri's largest property and casualty insurance groups. Continuing to live at home as one gets older can become challenging, as the costs…. DUNEDIN, Florida - - Aug. 18, 2021 - - Dunedin-based Mid Florida Group brokered by eXp Realty, is…. September 14, 2021 Denver. C-Suite Awards Luncheon 2021. As we...
Retailfortworthinc.com

Around the Fort: More Industrial Real Estate Deals

Recent real estate deals in the Tarrant County area from Stream Realty Partners and Transwestern:. Boxout leased 64,981 square feet at Eagle Distribution Center in Fort Worth. CBRE represented the landlord, PR III/Crow. Ryan Boozer and Lena Pierce with Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant. Productiv, Inc. leased 213,392 square...
Real EstateInvestopedia

Keller Williams Real Estate Schools

Keller Williams Real Estate Schools is an individually owned real estate school under the well-known real estate brokerage name Keller Williams. It offers courses for agents and brokers including pre-licensing, exam prep, and continuing education classes, as well as property management and administration courses. California classes are taught online and on-campus, and Michigan classes are solely taught online. One of the unique offerings that the school provides is one-on-one tutoring sessions between experienced instructors and students so students have a better grasp of the course material and are more prepared to take the real estate exam.
Real EstateDaily Californian

HomeLight is building the future of real estate

HomeLight is building the future of real estate — today. Our vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying for all. The best real estate agents rely on HomeLight’s platform to deliver better outcomes to homebuyers and sellers during every step of the real estate journey, whether that’s enabling an all-cash offer, unlocking liquidity of their existing home to buy a new one, or creating certainty through a modern closing process.
BusinessRiverside Press Enterprise

Buchanan: Is there a real estate crash to come?

One of the benefits of a five-decade tenure in an industry is hindsight. Yes, it’s always crystal clear!. Unfortunately, looking into the future is a bit murkier. Every January, we are festooned with economic forecasts from scholars. Doubt what I say? Simply tune in for the Chapman, Cal State Fullerton, UCLA, Charles Schwab reviews and others. All will give their opinion on what the blossoming year will have in store for our economy. Predicted will be growth in commerce, changes in consumer confidence, outlook for interest rates, stock market trends, inflationary pressures and the impact of all of the above on real estate pricing.
Real Estaterealtynewsreport.com

New Owner Announces News at Major Skyscraper

HOUSTON -(Realty News Report) – Only weeks after being sold, a skyscraper near the River Oaks District has secured a huge tenant. Weaver and Tidwell, L.L.P, a national accounting firm, has leased over 60,000 SF at the 28-story office building, which is named Five Post Oak Park. The tower is...
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

Remembering a real estate trailblazer

A businesswoman who became the first female co-owner of one of Bartholomew County’s largest real estate firms — just five years after joining the company — has succumbed following a lengthy battle with cancer. Janice L. “Jan” Hexamer-Gardner, former co-owner of several entities associated with Breeden Inc. Realtors-Developers, died at...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Oak Hill leads $327M bet on suburban office market

Will the pandemic bring new interest to the suburban office market? Oak Hill Advisors believes so. A group led by the alternative investment firm is putting $326.5 million in Workspace Property Trust, a Pennsylvania-based REIT specializing in suburban office properties near Tampa, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Minneapolis, among other markets, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Silver Tree Scores $62M Loan for Fort Lauderdale Retirement Community

Silver Tree Residential scored a $62.1 million refinancing loan for a large, Fort Lauderdale retirement community from Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, property records show. Gateway Terrace Senior Apartments, situated at 1943 NE 6th Court, is located in the Victoria Park residential neighborhood along the Rio Barcelona Canal, less than two miles north of Las Olas Boulevard, the city’s main road. Constructed in 1958, the 257-unit apartment complex holds 13 buildings, spanning 168,870 square feet.
Real Estaterismedia.com

East Colorado Springs Among America’s Hottest Real Estate Markets

While some areas across the country are seeing a slight slowdown, other real estate markets continue to experience the bustle of summer home-buying. Realtor.com® recently released its Hottest ZIP Codes report, outlining the top markets across the U.S. that haven’t yet slowed down. According to the report, homes in the...
Real Estatemoney.com

Baby Boomers Are Uniquely Poised to Cash in Big on Their Homes

Patti and Mike M. knew the housing market was hot. So in July, they sold their 5,000-square-foot Chicago-area home for a tidy profit and headed south, leaving snowy winters and an annual $24,000 property tax bill behind. Ultimately, the pair — both in their late 50s — settled on a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy