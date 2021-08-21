RNR Real Estate Briefs – HOU, AUS, DAL, SAT – and more
RNR Real Estate Briefs from Realty News Report HOUSTON– Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development, and investment company, has executed a 16,135 SF lease with Shaw Systems Associates, LLC, at Westchase Oaks, 10111 Richmond Ave., Houston, on behalf of client Westchase Corporate Center Holdings, LLC, an entity controlled by AEW Capital Management. This lease marks the largest relocation into the Westchase submarket this year. Matthew Asvestas and Adam Ross of Stream represented the landlord and Scott Covington of S.E. Covington & Co. Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant.realtynewsreport.com
