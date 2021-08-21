Georgia's Former Secretary of State to Lead Georgia College

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia Secretary of State Cathy Cox has been named to lead a liberal arts university in central Georgia. The Georgia Board of Regents named Cox on Thursday to be the next president of Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville. The school had nearly 7,000 students last fall. Its current president, Steve Dorman, announced earlier this year he’s resigning in September. Cox’s tenure begins Oct. 1.

