Premier League

Palace and Brentford draw 0-0 in entertaining London derby

 7 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace and Brentford have played out an entertaining 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park to give Palace coach Patrick Vieira his first managerial point in the Premier League. Both teams hit the woodwork during the first half. Conor Gallagher went closest for the hosts before Bryan Mbeumo also hit the crossbar for Brentford. The contest finished as a stalemate with clear-cut chances lacking despite plenty of endeavor from the London rivals.

Patrick Vieira
Bryan Mbeumo
Conor Gallagher
#Crystal Palace#Ap#The Premier League
