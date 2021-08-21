Cancel
Ruben Rodrigues at the double as Magpies fly high on day one

Notts County scored five against Barnet in the first game of the season (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Ruben Rodrigues scored twice as Notts County beat Barnet 5-0 in their Vanarama National League opener at 10-man Barnet.

Rodrigues broke the deadlock just after half-time when Dion Kelly-Evans stood the ball up to the back post and the 25-year-old was on hand to head past goalkeeper Sam Sargeant.

The Magpies and Rodrigues got their second of the afternoon in the 54th minute as Rodrigues got on the end of another cross, this time from Matt Palmer, to double the away side’s lead.

Callum Roberts was brought down by Josh Doherty in the penalty box with just over 20 minutes to go and he picked himself up to make it 3-0 from the spot, with Doherty dismissed.

Kyle Wootton put the game beyond doubt when he added the fourth with 11 minutes remaining, after Jim O’Brien ran clear and unselfishly teed up the forward.

O’Brien rounded off the scoring in stoppage time as the visitors finished commanding victors at The Hive.

