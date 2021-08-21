Michael Nottingham goal earns Accrington win at 10-man Crewe

Michael Nottingham scored the only goal of the game (Barrington Coombs/PA). (PA Wire)

Michael Nottingham’s first-half strike earned Accrington a 1-0 win at Crewe who finished the game with 10 men.

Nottingham punished his former club’s tame defending from a Sean McConville corner by lashing home a right-footed finish from 12 yards in the 17th minute.

McConville’s corners were a real problem for Crewe and Ross Sykes headed against the bar from another of the winger’s deliveries.

At the other end Luke Murphy’s fierce 20-yard drive drew a good save from Stanley goalkeeper James Trafford at the foot of a post.

But Stanley could have had a second just before the break when Matt Butcher surged clear but, with only keeper Dave Richards to beat, clipped his finish past the near post.

Crewe skipper Murphy went close again in the second half with a curling effort from the left of goal which almost caught out Trafford but dropped just over the bar.

The hosts had Luke Offord sent off in the 89th minute after the centre-half pulled back Joel Mumbongo as the Stanley substitute broke clear on goal.

But it did not prevent a strong finish from the hosts and Trafford had to turn a stoppage-time effort from substitute Oli Finney around a post to seal the three points for the visitors.