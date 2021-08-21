Cancel
Hayden Mullins enjoyed the show as Colchester claimed victory at Oldham

Hayden Mullins’ Colchester won at Oldham (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins admitted that he really enjoyed watching his team see off Oldham with a 2-1 League Two win at Boundary Park.

The U’s celebrated their first win of the campaign thanks to a couple of early goals.

Oldham halved the deficit late on, but the visitors were worthy victors.

“Our midfield were excellent today, there was a real mixture of power and guile in there,” said Mullins.

“To be honest, we probably should have scored more goals.

“We had enough chances to have made it a much more comfortable afternoon. That’s the most disappointing thing, but we are a tough team to beat.

“After Oldham scored I thought we came back stronger after that.

“We looked strong and then kicked on again in the closing stages after we changed a few things around.

“I’m happy with the way we managed the game overall. It’s a big win for us.

“We’ve been a bit stretched with players being out through injury and one thing and another, but I get real enjoyment watching us play as a squad.

“We were first class today. We were big as a team and big as a unit and I felt we fully deserved to come away with the three points.”

The U’s were in cruise control after only 12 minutes at Boundary Park.

Freddie Sears coolly slotted the ball home from the spot before Noah Chilvers smashed home a second goal from outside the box.

Oldham halved the deficit through Dylan Bahamboula with 17 minutes to go, but it was not enough as they sit bottom of the table without a single point from their opening four matches.

The club could also be in trouble after some disgruntled fans spilled onto the pitch at full-time.

Oldham boss Keith Curle, who returned to the dugout following Covid-19, said: “I can understand the fans’ feelings, but it was just a few young kids running onto the pitch as far as I could see.

“I don’t believe there was any malice intended.

“They shouldn’t have been on there, of course, but that’s something for the safety stewards to look at.”

Curle knows he’s got a fight on his hands already.

He added: “What can you do? We know we’re fighting for results at the wrong end of the table, but they’ll come.

“We’ve just got to get on with it and keep fighting.

“This is the horrible side of the job when you’re on a run of bad results – but I won’t walk away from it.

“I thought we deserved something from the game.

“I think they had three chances and scored two goals, we had three and didn’t score.

“I know we’re capable of turning fortunes around.

“I won’t be frightened of throwing a few teenagers onto the field.

“The likes of Harry Vaughan showed in the second half that they’re not phased – they won’t shy away from the situation.”

