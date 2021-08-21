Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Nicky Cadden hat-trick helps high-flying Forest Green defeat Crawley in thriller

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37KiLw_0bYuemLg00
Nicky Cadden starred for Forest Green (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Nicky Cadden scored a hat-trick as in-form League Two pacesetters Forest Green see off Crawley in a nine-goal thriller at The Fully Charged New Lawn.

Matty Stevens, Jamille Matt and Jake Young were also on the scoresheet for Rovers in the 6-3 win, with Crawley responding through two Jake Hessenthaler equalisers and Kwesi Appiah’s late effort.

Rovers have now won all five of their matches this season, including four in League Two to open up a two-point lead at the summit.

Cadden’s deflected goal after 50 seconds got the hosts off to a flyer but Hessenthaler restored parity after 15 minutes, converting from a deft Tyler Frost flick.

Rovers regained the lead in the 24th minute, Stevens lifting the ball over Glenn Morris for his fifth goal in four games after Matt fashioned the chance, but Crawley hit back soon after to level again.

Hessenthaler was once more the goalscorer, fizzing the ball through Luke McGee to bring a breathless first-half all-square.

However, Forest Green ran away with the game in the second half as they scored four more times before Appiah responded for the visitors.

Matt nosed Rovers ahead in the 48th minute after Kane Wilson’s trickery. Cadden then made it 4-2 after 67 minutes as he fired in from a Regan Hendry cross before helping himself to his hat-trick a minute later thanks to a Matt assist.

Rovers substitute Young grabbed the sixth with 12 minutes left on the clock before Crawley’s Appiah bagged scant consolation with four minutes to go.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicky Cadden
Person
Kwesi Appiah
Person
Jamille Matt
Person
Jake Young
Person
Luke Mcgee
Person
Matty Stevens
Person
Kane Wilson
Person
Glenn Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Green#Hat Trick#League Two#Regan Hendry Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Cameron Archer floating after Aston Villa Cup hat-trick

Cameron Archer was floating after his hat-trick in Aston Villa's 6-0 win at Carabao Cup opponents Barrow. Archer showed his class in the 6-0 thrashing of Barrow in the Carabao Cup, scoring a hat-trick that featured some superb finishing. He told Villa's website: “It's an amazing feeling. Since I was...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Ebou Adams suspended for Forest Green’s match against Port Vale

Ebou Adams will not feature for Forest Green ahead of their clash against Port Vale due to suspension. The midfielder was sent off in Rovers’ Carabao Cup tie against Brentford midweek and Saturday’s is the first of a three-game suspension. Udoka Godwin-Malife will be sidelined for the Sky Bet League...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Lonsdale hat-trick in Stradivarius’ sights at York

Stradivarius bids to prove the fire still burns bright by bagging a third victory in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York. Having been beaten on four of his last five starts, the great stayer has lost the aura of invincibility he had a couple of seasons ago, but trainer John Gosden is confident he retains plenty of enthusiasm for racing.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Aubameyang grabs a hat-trick as Arsenal hit West Brom for six

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started his season with a hat-trick as Arsenal shook off their Premier League troubles and hit second tier West Bromwich Albion for six to reach the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday. Southampton went two better, dealing fourth tier Newport County...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Sunderland sink Blackpool with Aiden O’Brien hat-trick

Aiden O’Brien’s first hat-trick since September 2015 saw Sunderland stun Championship Blackpool 3-2 and book a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Shayne Lavery opened the scoring for Blackpool before O’Brien did the damage for the League One visitors at Bloomfield Road. Josh Bowler seemingly sent the...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Mark Ellis sent off but 10-man Barrow hold Bristol Rovers

Barrow had captain Mark Ellis sent off for violent conduct but still held Bristol Rovers to a 1-1 draw in Sky Bet League Two. Mark Cooper’s side lost Ellis to a straight red card in the 31st minute following an off-the-ball incident. And the Cumbrians fell behind in the 43rd...
Shinnston, WVWBOY

Wilson’s early hat trick lifts Cougars over Blue Eagles

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Lincoln girls soccer team opened their season not only with a win, but a shut out over Magnolia on Monday. Lincoln got off to an ideal start with three straight goals for sophomore Kira Wilson. Wilson scored a hat trick in the first 15 minutes of the game to give the Cougars a quick 3-0 lead.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Hull City 0-0 Bournemouth: Cherries held by Tigers at the MKM Stadium

Hull ended a run of three consecutive Championship defeats with a goalless draw against Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium. The home side showed real improvement in their performance against a side that will no doubt be pushing for promotion come the end of the season, and they were indebted to goalkeeper Matt Ingram for making two first-class saves in the opening period.
Rutherfordton, NCDigital Courier

Platt's hat trick too much for Hilltopper

RUTHERFORDTON — R-S Central outscored Kings Mountain 2-1 in the second half of play, but a first-half hat trick by the Mountaineers’ Dylan Platt proved too much for the Hilltoppers to overcome as they dropped a 5-2 decision on their home pitch Thursday night. “Kings Mountain has tremendous pace and...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Callum Lang grabs winner as Wigan edge out Portsmouth

Callum Lang’s 78th-minute strike was the difference as Wigan edged fellow Sky Bet League One high-flyers Portsmouth at the DW Stadium. Chances were at a premium in an entertaining first half with defences on top. Wigan had a big shout for a penalty turned down after Jordan Jones was sent...
SoccerSkySports

Ipswich 2-2 AFC Wimbledon: Jack Rudoni equaliser keeps Town winless

Substitute Jack Rudoni scrambled home an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn AFC Wimbledon a point in a 2-2 draw at Ipswich. The result keeps the Tractor Boys winless in five games with three points from a possible 15 after they stormed into a 2-0 lead within two minutes of the second half.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

McAtee hits hat-trick as Man City U23 defeat Man Utd

James McAtee hit a hat-trick as Manchester City won 4-2 at Premier League 2 opponents Manchester United on Saturday. McAtee's hat-trick helped earn City the PL2 derby honours in an action-packed encounter with Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village. McAtee fired City into a seventh minute lead only for United...

Comments / 0

Community Policy