Micky Mellon praises Tranmere effort against Newport despite defeat

 7 days ago
Micky Mellon was reluctant to criticise his players (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon said he could not fault his players despite a 1-0 home defeat by Newport that saw Rovers fail to score for the third league game in a row.

The visitors were full value for their win, earned by striker Alex Fisher’s bundled effort on the hour.

It was the first goal Tranmere had conceded in the league but it is at the other end of the pitch that Mellon has more reason for concern.

“We didn’t really get going with our passing, we didn’t work opportunities enough today in a very stop-start game,” he said.

“Newport have their gameplan and we knew what that was going to be and to deal with that you have to be better with the ball. We huffed and puffed and had very good opportunities, but I don’t feel we played the kind of football that we have been playing recently.

“It wasn’t really until we got Callum McManaman on that we started getting the ball into the box on the overlap, so that would be the disappointing thing from today.

“We had some big chances and Newport had one as well but in terms of effort and desire to try and get that ball into the net I don’t think we can do much more, we just need to show more quality and composure at times.

“We don’t have many options off the bench, I think that is clear to see. But the boys who came on are still good quality and we ended up with two strikers and two wide men.

“(Liam) Feeney did a good job for us and McManaman a very good job for us when he came on.

“We are back in next week and we will keep moving forward to try and fix these things. We can do better than that with the football”.

Newport had assistant manager Wayne Hatswell in charge, with boss Michael Flynn missing the trip due to coronavirus.

“We had the news late Friday that Michael was positive, so I just told the lads to get on with it,” said Hatswell.

“It’s a great win, it’s really pleasing, I just can’t say enough about how well we played. I’m buzzing really.

“We were fantastic throughout and dominated the first half. They had a few shots from the edge of the box but then we got in front and managed the game really well after that.

“I don’t think we rode our luck at the end. They had a couple of headers, we had people defending for our lives at the end and that’s what gets you an away win. There won’t be many teams that come here and win. I thought we played some great stuff.

“It’s a fourth consecutive away match and it just seems like we are permanently on the road right now. It’s been relentless and has such an effect on the players.

“It starts the day before and you don’t get any respite. Credit to the players who stuck together and that’s what you need when you come to a place like this, we are managing the situation.

“It’s six points so far in a very tough month. We said if we could get a couple of wins away from home it would be great. Micky has them well organised here.”

