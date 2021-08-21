Cancel
Jamie Barjonas bags opener as Kelty Hearts conquer Edinburgh City

Jamie Barjonas was on target for Kelty Hearts (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Archive)

Kelty Hearts maintained their unbeaten start to life in cinch League Two with a 1-0 win over Edinburgh City.

Midfielder Jamie Barjonas made the breakthrough in the 54th minute, which proved enough for all three points.

Annan moved second after Iain Anderson’s goal in first-half stoppage time gave them a 1-0 win at Albion, which was a third straight victory.

The hosts, though, missed a penalty in the 55th minute when Declan Byrne fired wide.

Forfar remain unbeaten in third place after a 1-1 draw at Elgin.

Stefan McCluskey put the Loons in front in the 20th minute, but Conor O’Keefe equalised two minutes into the second half.

Stranraer still sit bottom after losing 3-0 at home to Stirling, who are fourth.

Dylan Mackin (39) and Ray Grant (41) were on target late in the first half, with Ross McGeachie heading in a third for Stirling in the 67th minute.

Stenhousemuir drew 1-1 at home against Cowdenbeath, who finished with 10 men.

Darren Christie put the Warriors in front midway through the second half, but Kris Renton equalised with 14 minutes left.

The Blue Brazil saw defender Ross Clarke sent off for a second caution during stoppage time.

newschain

newschain

