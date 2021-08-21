Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Inverness beat Ayr to maintain winning start to league campaign

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzch5_0bYuePzr00
Inverness beat Ayr 1-0 for a third straight win in the cinch Championship (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Inverness maintained their 100 per cent record in the cinch Championship with a 1-0 home victory over Ayr.

The game’s decisive moment came after 54 minutes as Manny Duku’s cross was deflected into his own net by Ayr defender Sean McGinty.

Ayr were depleted by several positive coronavirus cases and had to soak up early pressure at Caledonian Stadium.

Shane Sutherland and Robbie Deas sent openings wide as Inverness pressed.

Jordan Houston went close for Ayr with a shot that flashed across goal and Mark McKenzie almost diverted home.

Joe Chalmers’ second-half effort also just fell wide of a post, but Inverness held on to claim a third straight league win.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Houston
Person
Shane Sutherland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ayr#Inverness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Burton maintain perfect start with win over Sunderland

Jonny Smith’s 66th-minute stunner ensured it was Burton who maintained their 100 per cent start to the Sky Bet League One season with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland. The winger lashed home from a tight angle after the ball deflected out to him to help Albion match their best ever start to an EFL season with three straight wins.
SoccerYardbarker

Team’s Up – Shen Starts as Celtic look for first ever Women’s Champions League Win over FC Minsk

Celtic’s first ever foray into the Women’s Champions League continues this morning in the Norwegian city of Trondheim with the second match of the week, this time against experienced Champions League performers FK Minsk. After the 2-1 defeat to Levante Celtic already know that today’s match is their last one in the Champions League this season and they are looking at going out with a bang!
SkySports

Newcastle 2-4 West Ham: Hammers second half comeback sees Premier League season off to a winning start

West Ham picked up where they left off last season after a superb second-half performance saw them beat Newcastle 4-2 in their Premier League opener. It was an entertaining match throughout, but West Ham were in devastating form after the break. They scored three goals in a 13 minute blitz that Newcastle were unable to recover from, with Steve Bruce's side having no shots on target in the second half.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Kevin Nisbet and Paul McGinn set for Hibs returns

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet and defender Paul McGinn have both shaken off bouts of illness ahead of the cinch Premiership contest with Livingston. Key midfielder Joe Newell is battling to shrug off the abdominal issue that kept him out against Dundee while a decision is still to be taken on captain Paul Hanlon, with club medics treading carefully following the concussion he suffered against Rijeka earlier this month.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

We get on with it: Malky Mackay says Ross County have to deal with tough start

Malky Mackay insists Ross County simply have to roll their sleeves up and try to take as many points as they can from their daunting start to the cinch Premiership campaign. The fixture list has not been kind to the Dingwall side, with their opening five games pitting them against last season’s top-five finishers – St Johnstone, Hibernian, Rangers, Aberdeen and Celtic.
Soccerdailybruin.com

Men’s soccer looks to maintain its winning streak for season openers

It’s been almost a decade since the Bruins last lost a season opener. With a blank record and revamped roster, UCLA men’s soccer will have a chance to continue that streak as it takes the field against Lipscomb on Thursday at Wallis Annenberg Stadium in its first game of the 2021 season.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Ross Stewart nets twice as Sunderland see off Wycombe

A brace from Ross Stewart helped Sunderland beat Wycombe 3-1 at the Stadium of Light. The striker scored the first before an Elliot Embleton goal put the Black Cats 2-0 up at half-time. Stewart pounced late in the second half to secure the three points before David Wheeler grabbed a...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Marley Watkins and Matty Longstaff in contention for Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass could hand debuts to new recruits Marley Watkins and Matty Longstaff in Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Ross County. Winger Watkins has returned to Pittodrie on a two-year deal following an injury-disrupted loan spell at the club last season, while midfielder Longstaff has joined on a season-long loan from Newcastle.
SportsSylva Herald

Lady Mustangs start volleyball campaign by defeating Erwin

Smoky Mountain opened its volleyball season Monday with a 25-20, 25-8, 25-22 non-conference victory over Erwin at the SM gym. “It was nice to come out and get the first two sets quickly and play our pace,” said Melissa Hill, who was in her first match as head coach. “In the third set we slowed down a little too much. We need to make certain that we keep our energy and keep the momentum going. We let Erwin take the lead, but we adjusted to some good hits they had.”
SoccerPosted by
newschain

St Mirren not banking on a St Johnstone Euro hangover

St Mirren are not anticipating a St Johnstone Euro hangover when the Perth Saints visit Paisley on cinch Premiership duty on Sunday. Callum Davidson’s double cup winning team were knocked out of the Europa Conference League play-off by Austrian side LASK at McDiarmid Park on Thursday night on a 3-1 aggregate and have to gather themselves in a bid to find their first league win of the season.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Livingston sign former Hibernian midfielder Stephane Omeonga

Livingston have signed former Hibernian midfielder Stephane Omeonga in what they describe as a “massive” addition to their squad. The 25-year-old impressed during loan spells with Hibs in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons and returns to Scotland from Serie C side Pescara. The Belgian started his career in the youth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy