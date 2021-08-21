Cancel
Luke Norris earns Stevenage point against Port Vale

Luke Norris scored for Stevenage (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Luke Norris cancelled out Devante Rodney’s opener as Stevenage came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Port Vale in an evenly matched game.

Stevenage started off the stronger of the two sides, with Jake Reeves hitting the post inside the opening two minutes.

It was the visitors though who look the lead, Rodney poking the ball in from close range following Dan Jones’ cross from the left flank.

The hosts had the majority of the chances in the first half and equalised just after the half-hour mark, with Norris driving his free-kick hard along the ground from 25 yards out.

Ben Coker then had his free-kick hit the post before half-time as the sides went in level.

Port Vale came out with renewed energy after the restart, with James Wilson and Brad Walker both having good efforts to retake the lead, while the home side had a Luke Prosser headed effort cleared off the line by Ben Garrity and an Elliott List header flashed past the post.

