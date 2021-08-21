Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Kyle Jacobs scores at both ends as Queen of the South edge out Morton

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ok1HB_0bYueMau00
Kyle Jacobs scored an own goal against his former club (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Archive)

Kyle Jacobs scored at both ends in Morton’s 3-2 home defeat to Queen of the South.

Ally Roy’s close-range finish put the visitors in front but Jacobs quickly equalised against his former club just after the half-hour mark following a Reece Lyon corner.

Jacobs went from hero to villain early in the second half with his own goal and Morton had a mountain to climb after 71 minutes when Ruben Soares-Junior struck to give Queens a two-goal cushion.

An own goal by Solomon Brynn saw that lead whittled away to a single goal, but Allan Johnston’s team held on for their first league win of the season.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reece Lyon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Of The South#Own Goal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Morton, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Boot Camp: Morton Out To Prove Its Better Than Spring Record

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Look out for the Morton Potters, they have something to prove. The Potters are a motivated team this fall after winning only three times in the six-game spring season, shortened due to an Illinois High School Association COVID-19 schedule. “Going 3-3 last year, we know we...
MLSchatsports.com

Rapids score late to edge Galaxy

Greg Vanney was the last man to reach the Galaxy bench before Tuesday’s game with the Colorado Rapids. And when he got there, he found Rapids coach Robin Fraser waiting for him. The two old friends turned foes hardly needed an introduction. Fraser was drafted fourth overall by the Galaxy...
MLShoustonmirror.com

Anderson Julio scores in 88th minute as RSL edge Dynamo

Justin Meram scored early and Anderson Julio scored late to help Real Salt Lake edge the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Wednesday night in Sandy, Utah. Julio's 88th-minute goal gave Salt Lake (7-6-6, 27 points) its second consecutive home victory. It was also RSL's first victory over the Dynamo this season after the clubs battled to draws in their previous two meetings.
Video Gameschessbase.com

Keymer edges out Liang to win Kramnik Challenge

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
Clarkston, MIclarkstonnews.com

Alumni edges out current Mountaineers on soccer pitch

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer team took on alumni members of the Everest soccer program last Friday. John Haezebrouck, head coach for the team, shared as in years past, it took a few minutes for the alumni team to get their legs under them and shake off the rust.
Henderson, KYMessenger

Maroons edge out Henderson, 4-3

It was a physical game from the start to the final whistle, but Madisonville North Hopkins prevailed over 2nd Region rival Henderson County 4-3 in front of a sellout crowd at home on Thursday. “Henderson is the most experienced team in the region, and I’m proud of my guys who...
MLShoustondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Kyle Morton returns from Memphis 901 FC

Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Kyle Morton returned to the club after a five-game loan with Memphis 901 FC with the USL Championship. The goalkeeper finished with 24 saves in five appearances for Memphis. Morton was voted the USL Championship Player of the Week after an eight-save performance in his first game with the team on July 12.
Lafayette, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

FOOTBALL: LaFayette edged out in defensive battle at Model

The Model Blue Devils relied on their defense throughout the night to pick up their first win of the year, beating the visiting LaFayette Ramblers, 10-6, on Friday night. The Ramblers (0–1) got on the board first, capping off an 82-yard drive with Jacob Brown’s 33-yard field goal with 5:40 to go in the first quarter.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Holders St Johnstone edge out Arbroath on penalties

Holders St Johnstone progressed in the Premier Sports Cup after twice coming from behind to defeat Arbroath 3-2 on penalties after Sunday’s thrilling encounter ended 2-2 following extra time. Ricky Little missed the first penalty for the Championship side and their chances appeared to be over when Dale Hilson missed...
Miami, FLfausports.com

Owls Edged Out by UM

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Miami scored the night's lone goal early in the second half and held off Florida Atlantic University women's soccer on Sunday night at Cobb Stadium, winning by that 1-0 score. The Beginning. Neither team dented the back of the net before the break, with each side...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Nine-man St Johnstone’s European journey ends with controversial LASK defeat

Nine-man St Johnstone’s European journey ended in some controversy with a 2-0 home defeat to LASK at McDiarmid Park.Following an encouraging 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa Conference League play-off in Austria last week, Saints were on level pegging with the visitors at the goalless interval.However, in the 71st minute, substitute Husein Balic fired the ball in from 14 yards and the Perth men’s demise quickly escalated.Four minutes later, Saints substitute David Wotherspoon was sent off soon after coming off the bench for an elbow on Florian Flecker.Defender Shaun Rooney was also dismissed for conceding a 84th...
Burnsville, MNHastings Star Gazette

Raiders girls' tennis edged out by Burnsville

The Hastings Raiders girls' tennis team traveled to Burnsville Tuesday, Aug. 24, to take on the Blaze and were edged out 4-3. The two teams split the four singles matches while Burnsville took two out of three doubles matches. Claire Keller won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1 while Charlotte...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Dundee United must do without Peter Pawlett against Hearts

Peter Pawlett is out of the Dundee United squad for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts at Tannadice on Saturday. The Terrors attacker is suspended after being sent off last week against St Johnstone, albeit it he is also nursing an Achilles injury. Keeper Benjamin Siegrist is awaiting the results...
Tennisrestorationnewsmedia.com

Husky netters edge out Patriots

WAKE FOREST — Heritage’s girls tennis team is off to a great start to the season with a 5-4 win over... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

St Mirren to take on St Johnstone without suspended Alan Power

Alan Power is suspended for St Mirren’s home cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone on Saturday. The midfielder was sent off in the 6-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead last week. The Buddies have a couple of players who will require assessing. Callum Davidson will assess his St Johnstone squad...
papreplive.com

Unionville fires 3-under-par team score to edge Rustin

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> Just 24 hours after having its four-year-plus unbeaten regular season win-streak snapped, the Unionville boys’ golf team was obviously ready to show that its dominance in the Ches-Mont is still in place. The Longhorns fired an ultra-impressive 178 on Wednesday at Kennett Square Golf & Country Club...

Comments / 0

Community Policy