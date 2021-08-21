Cancel
Shrimpers start National League campaign with a win at 10-man King’s Lynn

Junior Morias was sent off for King’s Lynn as they were beaten by Southend (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Southend got their quest for a return to the Football League off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory at King’s Lynn.

Sam Dalby scored early as the Shrimpers won the Vanarama National League contest, with Junior Morias sent off for the hosts in the closing stages.

Dalby made the decisive breakthrough when he rolled the ball home from close range after being set up by a Jack Bridge cross.

Southend continued to have their chances into the second half. Rhys Murphy nearly scored a second, with his shot sailing just wide of the post after a volleyed effort, before Dalby poked wide.

The home side had their chances to equalise, with both Pierce Bird and Michael Clunan going close.

However, a bad afternoon for King’s Lynn was compounded six minutes from time when Morias was shown a straight red card for a stamp on Jason Demetriou.

