Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers’ LeBron James Finds More Fuel for Motivation

By Sam Yip
Posted by 
AllLakers
AllLakers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmtdm_0bYuckMy00

Another week, another chance to get riled up. Like clockwork, LeBron James took offense to a recent survey by ESPN.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN reached out to ten scouts and executives, and one of the topics discussed was who the best player in the NBA was heading into next season. Although James was mentioned to be one of the best amongst the voters, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant were the only two who garnered votes.

James took offense and fired off multiple social media posts and showed how slighted he felt at not receiving a single vote from the survey.

Like déjå vu, Bontemps ran a similar assessment back in 2019, where he polled 20 coaches, executives, and scouts, and James did not receive a single nod from them. Kawhi Leonard, Antetokounmpo and James Harden were the only three that received votes as the top player.

We all know what happened that season, as the Lakers won the title in the bubble during a long treacherous season.

Here's hoping history will repeat itself for Laker fans.

Comments / 0

AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
165
Followers
116
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
James
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league since LeBron James came to town. This was to be expected, especially after they made a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. After winning a championship down in the NBA Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated early in this year’s playoffs.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Lauri Markkanen trade clears way for Kevin Love to Lakers

Could Kevin Love be the next former NBA All-Star to reunite with LeBron James and join the star-studded 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers?. On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Portland Trail Blazers executed a three-team trade that sent Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland, Larry Nance to Portland, and Derrick Jones Jr. to Chicago. The Cavs then inked the 24-year-old power forward to a four-year, $67 million contract.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James’ 6-word reaction to Damian Lillard’s fire DOLLA album

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard just dropped his fourth studio album, and it’s safe to say Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was more than impressed. Lillard released his album titled “Different On Levels The Lord Allowed” on Friday, and as expected, the whole NBA world is in disbelief of his music talent that’s on par with his skills on the court. LeBron, for his part, showed his support to Dame on Instagram as he reposted a promo of the album.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Lakers legend Magic Johnson reacts to LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry opener

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the opener of the 2021-22 season, and LA legend Magic Johnson couldn’t get any more excited. On Twitter, Johnson praised the NBA for its epic key schedules that pit some of the best and most exciting teams […] The post Lakers legend Magic Johnson reacts to LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: Who Played With More Hall Of Fame Players?

Another season is coming up and that means the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James continues. James will be entering his 19th season as a professional in the NBA and will be 37 years of age by the time December 30th comes to date. His longevity is unprecedented and not even Michael Jordan could argue that. But one thing is for sure: Michael never played with the amount of Hall of Fame teammates that LeBron had.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Growing Kevin Love Rumors

Kevin Love‘s basketball future is in question following the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ latest signing. The Cavs acquired restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen in a sign-and-trade on Friday. He’s getting a four-year, $67 million deal, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. So what does that mean for Love? Well, let’s just say he could be a buyout candidate ahead of the 2021-22 season.
NBASporting News

Los Angeles Lakers: How offseason additions complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis

It's been another busy offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers. Coming off of a first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Lakers opened the summer with a bang in acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. Since then, they've rounded out their roster with a number of signings in free agency, from Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard to Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy