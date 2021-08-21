Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Door County, WI

Lower interest rates keeping local lenders busy

By Paul Schmitt
doorcountydailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith long-term home loan interest rates staying close to the record low 2.65 percent set back in January, you can save some money with attractive 30-year fixed rates and refinancing opportunities. Nicolet Bank Vice-President Door County Relationship Manager Bridgett Starr says the current long-term rates are still below three percent. She adds that many people are consolidating debt by refinancing this summer and save on paying higher credit cards rates.

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Door County, WI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Credit Card#Refinancing#Home Equity Loan#Nicolet Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Related
Real Estatemoney.com

Mortgages Rates Are Trending Higher | August 28 & 29, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ended the week at 3.314%, 0.057 percentage points higher than the average on Monday. Rates for most other loans also trended up this week. Although interest rates have increased over the last few days, they are still near historic lows. Well-qualified borrowers...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates Are Mixed Today | August 27, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased again today, climbing to 3.314%. Rates for other loans were mixed. Although interest rates have been trending higher, they remain very favorable for mortgage or refinance borrowers. The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.314%. The latest rate on...
Real EstateInman.com

Lenders hold firm on mortgage rates after Fed dust settles

Mortgage lenders kept rates mostly unchanged once again following last week’s revelation that the central bank’s efforts to bolster the economy could begin to scale back by the end of the year. Rates on 30-year mortgages ticked up by a single basis point, the second consecutive week of minimal change,...
BusinessCNN

Interest rate hikes have arrived in this major economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — The hottest debate among economists and investors is when central banks will back away from pandemic-era policies. After months of ambiguity, they finally have an answer — at least from South Korea.
Businessfoxla.com

GDP revised up for Q2 to 6.6%: What that means for interest rates

The second estimate of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2021 remained below expectations but rose to 6.6%, according to data released Thursday from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). This is a slight increase from the advanced estimate’s 6.5%, and up from the first quarter’s 6.3%.
BusinessPosted by
Kiplinger

Stay Above the Interest Rate Fray

Fixed-income veterans remember the 2013 "taper tantrum," when bond prices plunged after the Federal Reserve said it would scale back a massive bond-buying program. This year, we are having the tantrum in reverse, a bond-buying binge that means bulls like me can claim victory. The surprisingly sharp downturn in medium-term and long-term interest rates since April is a fresh challenge for devotees of the dogma that the escalating inflation readings and strong (although temporary) economic growth will soon translate to higher rates on savings accounts and bigger cash distributions from bond funds.
Marketswgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 8/25/21: Terry Savage – rising interest rates, short-term vs. long-term investments, and taking risks when investing

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the rising interest rate on the ten-year treasury note, taking risks in the search of higher yields, and short-term investing versus long-term investing. Terry also provides answers to all of your financial questions. Segment 2:...
Personal Financethebalance.com

What Is an Interest Rate Ceiling?

An interest rate ceiling is the maximum interest a lender can charge a borrower on a loan regardless of the market index. It prevents banks and other lenders from overcharging interest and protects consumers from predatory lending practices. Interest rate ceilings are specific to each loan contract or investment, and...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage volumes ride lower rates to a weekly gain

Favorable rates boosted mortgage activity last week after volumes decreased earlier in the month, though concerns over the U.S. economic recovery still abound, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The MBA’s Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage activity based on a survey of the association’s members, rose a seasonally...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Santander takes its subprime auto lender business private for $2.5 billion

The U.S. subsidiary of Spanish banking giant Banco Santander is taking Dallas-based subprime auto lender Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. private. To do this, it’s paying $2.5 billion for the 20% of shares it doesn’t already own, valuing the division at $12.5 billion. This is part of the Spanish bank’s strategy to focus on growth companies while its European revenue is stifled by low interest rates.
Posted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Pros and cons of state interest-rate caps

Small-dollar, short-term lenders, unburdened by a federal maximum interest rate, can charge borrowers rates of 400% or more for their loans. But more states are bringing that number down by setting rate caps to curb high-interest lending. Currently, 18 states, including Maryland and Virginia, and Washington, D.C., have laws that limit short-term loan rates to 36% or lower, according to the Center for Responsible Lending. Other states are weighing similar legislation.
Memphis, TNPosted by
MLK50

Program looks to put payday lenders out of business

People struggling to make ends meet will have a fairer alternative to payday loans thanks to a new partnership announced this week between the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis and Hope Credit Union. The “Borrow and Save” program offers low-interest loans of up to $1,000 so residents can avoid predatory...
BusinessSt. Albans Messenger

How the fed interest rate impacts your finances

If you spend, save, or invest money, you can't afford to ignore changes to the federal funds interest rate or "fed rate." This is the interest rate financial institutions charge each other to borrow funds overnight. Rate changes don't just impact banks and credit unions. Consumers are affected in ways they may not expect.
Real EstateInman.com

Ahead of Fed tapering reveal, mortgage lenders kept rates steady

Mortgage rates that jumped more than a week ago following a strong jobs report have held steady at those levels since, with 30-year loans remaining well below 3 percent, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly lender survey. “Mortgage rates stayed relatively flat this week,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said...
Personal Financewardsauto.com

New, Used Auto Lenders Seeing Low Delinquency Rates

Auto delinquencies remain remarkably low, and on par with pre-COVID levels, despite the short but deep recession last year and lingering unemployment, according to the latest TransUnion Credit Industry Insight Report, for the second quarter of 2021. “Overall, there’s really a continued rebound with regard to the primary indicators we...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Rising interest rates contribute to mortgage volume drop

Mortgage activity fell after a one-week uptick, even as government-backed and new-home purchases showed momentum, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The MBA’s Market Composite Index — which tracks the number of applications through a weekly survey of its members — dropped 3.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis for the period ending August 13, while the unadjusted volume showed a 4% decrease. The seasonally adjusted index fell 12% below its level from the same week in 2020.
Real EstateTelegraph

How to get the best mortgage deal in the lenders' rate war

The mortgage market is now super-charged, as lenders scramble for customers by pushing down rates to record lows. Homebuyers now have on average 21 days to apply for their preferred mortgage before the rate is cut to create a new deal, according to the data company Moneyfacts. That is nine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy