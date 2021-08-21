Lower interest rates keeping local lenders busy

Fixed-income veterans remember the 2013 "taper tantrum," when bond prices plunged after the Federal Reserve said it would scale back a massive bond-buying program. This year, we are having the tantrum in reverse, a bond-buying binge that means bulls like me can claim victory. The surprisingly sharp downturn in medium-term and long-term interest rates since April is a fresh challenge for devotees of the dogma that the escalating inflation readings and strong (although temporary) economic growth will soon translate to higher rates on savings accounts and bigger cash distributions from bond funds.