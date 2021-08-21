Lower interest rates keeping local lenders busy
With long-term home loan interest rates staying close to the record low 2.65 percent set back in January, you can save some money with attractive 30-year fixed rates and refinancing opportunities. Nicolet Bank Vice-President Door County Relationship Manager Bridgett Starr says the current long-term rates are still below three percent. She adds that many people are consolidating debt by refinancing this summer and save on paying higher credit cards rates.doorcountydailynews.com
Comments / 0