Oldham Athletic stunned Sutton United 2-1 at the VBS Community Stadium in the Yellow Army's first home match as a member of EFL League Two. David Ajiboye opened the scoring for the hosts in the 62nd minute and they looked on course for all three points until Carl Piergianni drew the Latics even in the 88th minute and Junior Luamba won it for the visitors in the sixth minute of stoppage time.