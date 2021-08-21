Danny Rowe and Kabongo Tshimanga fire Chesterfield to victory at Aldershot

Danny Ings scored a brilliant overhead kick to set up a deserved Aston Villa victory although Newcastle were unlucky to be on the wrong end of two VAR decisions in the 2-0 defeat.The £25million signing from Southampton who scored on his Villa debut in the 3-2 defeat at Watford last Saturday, struck deep into stoppage time at the end of the first half after Tyrone Mings flicked on Matt Cash’s long throw.Anwar El Ghazi doubled Villa’s lead in the 62nd minute with a perfect penalty that was awarded after referee David Coote was advised by VAR to check for...