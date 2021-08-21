Cancel
Danny Rowe and Kabongo Tshimanga fire Chesterfield to victory at Aldershot

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChesterfield opened their National League campaign with a 2-0 win over Aldershot thanks to second-half strikes from Danny Rowe and Kabongo Tshimanga at the EBB Stadium. The teams went into half-time with the game still scoreless as chances were few and far between in the first period, with a Tshimanga header over the crossbar for the Spireites on the half-hour mark the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock.

