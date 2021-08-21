Cancel
The Audible | Former oiler will lead Linden-Kildare

Texarkana Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter going through a tumultuous season with football coaches last year, Linden-Kildare has selected a 25-year coaching veteran, Kyle Freeman, a former Houston Oiler, to lead its fortunes on the gridiron. Derek Simmons started out as L-K's head football coach last season, but ended up resigning during the season. An...

Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

PG keeps Scrappers scoreless

TEXARKANA, Texas — Pleasant Grove could not have gotten off to a better start. The Hawks grabbed a 57-0 halftime lead and rolled past Nashville, 58-0, in a varsity football season opener on Friday at Hawk Stadium. Ahkhari Johnson scored from 10 yards out to give Pleasant Grove an early...
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Tigers win in return to gridiron

TEXARKANA, Texas — Braylon Stewart turned in a workhorse effort, and Texas High opened the football season with a 24-10 victory over Tyler Friday at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park. Stewart rushed 32 times for 164 yards and a touchdown to begin his senior campaign, and Brayson McHenry threw for...
Murray, IAkmaland.com

Former Murray coach Jensen tabbed to lead SWCC program

(Creston) -- Former Murray coach Danny Jensen has been named the new head softball coach at Southwestern Community College. Jensen coached 40 years of high school softball, compiled 828 wins and was inducted into the Iowa Softball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2015. Jensen retired from his position from Murray...

