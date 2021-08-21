The Audible | Rabbs start anew with Plunk at helm

The Atlanta Rabbits have 20 lettermen returning with 108 players at the high school level out for the upcoming 2021 football season. "We're happy with the numbers; we've gotten a lot of participation, especially at the younger grades," David Plunk said. "Our turnout for summer workouts was fantastic. We emphasized being at the field house in June, more than July, so we could give the kids a couple weeks off and away from the fieldhouse before we brought them back for fall camp.