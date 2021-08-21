Cancel
Football

The Audible | Getting over hump is Priority for hope

Texarkana Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Hope football, the tune of the record must change. After posting a dismal 1-9 record last year, the Bobcats are determined to make this season one for the memory bank. "We are trying to get over that 1-9 hump that we've had over the past three years," Hope head coach Phillip Turner said. "We are trying to push and make the playoffs this year. We have more depth in places that we haven't had before. The kids are working hard."

