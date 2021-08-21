The Audible | Getting over hump is Priority for hope

For Hope football, the tune of the record must change. After posting a dismal 1-9 record last year, the Bobcats are determined to make this season one for the memory bank. "We are trying to get over that 1-9 hump that we've had over the past three years," Hope head coach Phillip Turner said. "We are trying to push and make the playoffs this year. We have more depth in places that we haven't had before. The kids are working hard."