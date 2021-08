Chibueze Onwuka is reportedly out for the season after suffering an injury during camp, per Pete Thamel. The 2020 transfer from Buffalo figured to be an anchor on the Eagles defense, after a solid first season with the team. BC was looking to drastically improve its defensive line play and it seemed as though things were trending in the right direction prior to the loss. The Maryland native is a graduate student who should be able to come back better next year if he so chooses.